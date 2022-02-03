CBI raids residences of  Guntur EPFO employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday raided 40 places in Guntur, Ongole, Chirala, Vijayawada and Guntupalli in connection with four different cases registered against Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) employees of Guntur regional office and others.

Based on complaints received that some officials, along with private persons, were indulging in illegal practices such as accepting money through mobile payment apps and others, the CBI’s Vizag unit registered four cases and carried out raids on the residences of the officials in question. The raids led to recovery of certain incriminating documents from them, according to the official release.

