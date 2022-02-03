STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCA officials seize Covid testing kits, fake sanitiser

The officials also seized products worth Rs 37 lakh from the store under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules made under r/w Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

Published: 03rd February 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) officials on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at Vaishnavi Garments alias Vaishnavi Enterprises in the city here on Wednesday for selling Covid testing kits and fake hand sanitiser without any drug licence.The officials also seized products worth Rs 37 lakh from the store under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and rules made under r/w Medical Devices Rules, 2017.

In a press release issued here, DCA assistant director A Anil Kumar said, “We conducted surprise checks at the store on credible information and found the store was selling Covid test kits without any drug licence and stocked spurious hand sanitiser. Persons indulged in sale of drugs, diagnostic testing kits without possessing valid drug licences are liable for punishment under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 with imprisonment for three to five years. Any violations under Medical Devices Rules, 2017 will be viewed seriously and necessary actions will be taken as per law.”

