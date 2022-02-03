STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SCR Vijayawada parcel office earns Rs 1.34 crore

Running of weekly parcel specials by the SCR to North Eastern States have contributed in generating the revenue for the division.

Parcel office. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) Vijayawada parcel office has recorded the highest parcel revenue of Rs 1.34 crore for the month of January, 2022.It has surpassed its previous best parcel revenue of Rs 1.16 crore during December, 2021 by a margin of 15 per cent.

According to SCR Vijayawada division officials, 1,540 tonnes of commodities were loaded from the parcel office in January with fish and other aqua products occupying the lion’s share, fetching a revenue of Rs 62 lakh.

Around 24 parcel vans were loaded and attached to parcel special trains with livestock and eggs to North Eastern regions like Guwahati, Dimapur and Agartala, further adding a revenue of Rs 42 lakh. Rest of the earnings were from betel leaves, regular hard parcels, medicines. 

Running of weekly parcel specials by the SCR to North Eastern States have contributed in generating the revenue for the division. Also, there is unprecedented demand from traders and merchants to transport the consignments to the North Eastern parts. DRM commended the staff for improving revenue.

