Breast cancer incidence highest in India: Expert

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing cancer cases in the country, IMA-Andhra Pradesh president Dr C Srinivasa Raju emphasised the need for more awareness on the disease and its treatment.Addressing fellow doctors and IMA branches on the eve of the World Cancer Day, Dr Raju asked them to organise lectures and symposiums, write blogs and record video messages to spread knowledge on prevention and early detection of cancer, and clear misconceptions.

“In India, breast cancer has the highest incidence and death rate. Its incidence is 13.5 per cent as against oral 10.3 per cent, cervix/uterus 9.4 per cent, and lung 5.5 per cent,” he added.Dr Raju said as per GLOBOCAN 2020 survey, it was estimated that nearly 13.25 lakh people were diagnosed with cancer. In the current year, 8,51,678 patients are likely to die due to cancer.

In India, a study conducted among rural women with cervical cancer, found the five-year survival rate to be 9 per cent when the disease is diagnosed at stage IV, which soars to 78% if diagnosed at an early stage.“Till a few years ago, cervix cancer had the highest incidence amongst Indian women. But since last few years, the cases of breast cancer are on top of the table. One out of eight Indians is likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Unfortunately, in our country, still a majority of patients consult doctors at a late stage of the disease. Cancer myths also need to be busted,” he said.