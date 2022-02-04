STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Breast cancer incidence highest in India: Expert

Expressing concern over the increasing cancer cases in the country, IMA-Andhra Pradesh president Dr C Srinivasa Raju emphasised the need for more awareness on the disease and its treatment.

Published: 04th February 2022 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2022 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

In India, breast cancer has the highest incidence and death rate.

In India, breast cancer has the highest incidence and death rate.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing cancer cases in the country, IMA-Andhra Pradesh president Dr C Srinivasa Raju emphasised the need for more awareness on the disease and its treatment.Addressing fellow doctors and IMA branches on the eve of the World Cancer Day, Dr Raju asked them to organise lectures and symposiums, write blogs and record video messages to spread knowledge on prevention and early detection of cancer, and clear misconceptions. 

“In India, breast cancer has the highest incidence and death rate. Its incidence is 13.5 per cent as against oral 10.3 per cent, cervix/uterus 9.4 per cent, and lung 5.5 per cent,” he added.Dr Raju said as per GLOBOCAN 2020 survey, it was estimated that nearly 13.25 lakh people were diagnosed with cancer. In the current year, 8,51,678 patients are likely to die due to cancer. 

In India, a study conducted among rural women with cervical cancer, found the five-year survival rate to be 9 per cent when the disease is diagnosed at stage IV, which soars to 78% if diagnosed at an early stage.“Till a few years ago, cervix cancer had the highest incidence amongst Indian women. But since last few years, the cases of breast cancer are on top of the table. One out of eight Indians is likely to develop cancer in his/her lifetime. Unfortunately, in our country, still a majority of patients consult doctors at a late stage of the disease. Cancer myths also need to be busted,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cancer Breast cancer IMA-Andhra Pradesh Dr C Srinivasa Raju Treatment
India Matters
The women before boarding the flight | Express
Happiness onboard: 31 TN women beedi-rollers take their life's first flight ever
Kamakshi Subramaniyan (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TN urban local body polls: At 94, Kamakshi's still fighting the good civic fight
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp