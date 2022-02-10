Woman arrested for attacking RTC bus driver in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Suryaraopet police registered a case against a woman for indiscriminately attacking an APSRTC bus driver near Andhra Hospitals on Wednesday evening.

According to Suryaraopet circle inspector K Janaki Ramayya, the incident happened around 5 pm when the accused woman on her two-wheeler drove towards Andhra Hospitals in the wrong direction.

Noticing her in the opposite direction, the bus driver requested the woman to wait for the bus to pass. Following this, she entered into a heated argument, abused the driver and attacked him. Despite the bus conductor and other passengers trying to stop the woman, their efforts failed.

After the bus conductor informed the police of the incident, they rushed to the spot and took the woman into custody. “Based on the complaint filed by the bus driver, a case under relevant sections has been registered,” said inspector Ramayya.