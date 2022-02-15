STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

125-ft Ambedkar statue project works in Vijayawada at brisk pace

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the 125-foot Ambedkar is a testament to the self-respect of Dalits.

Published: 15th February 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

BR Ambedkar Statue

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare P Viswaroop said the Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works at Swaraj Maidan were progressing at a brisk pace and that the 125-feet statue will be inaugurated on April 14, 2023.

A model of the Ambedkar statue at
PWD grounds | P Ravindra Babu

Viswaroop along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and MLA Malladi Vishnu inspected the project works that are underway at Swaraj Maidan on Monday. 

Speaking to the media later, the Social Welfare Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the works and complete the pedestal to inaugurate the 125-feet tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14, 2023 to mark his birth anniversary. 

At present, works are progressing at a brisk pace without any hassle as the funds were put in the green channel, he said. A twelve-and-a-half-foot model statue was erected where the 125-foot bronze statue will come up, taking into account suggestions and views from the ministers, legislators and public, the minister added.

“Chennai-based IIIT Company is preparing designs for the statue. So far Rs 100 crore has been released of the total sum of Rs 268 crore for the project. Works will be expedited after designs are received from the construction company and the required steel is readied,” the Minister said.On the occasion, Viswaroop commended the efforts of Collector J Nivas for demolishing 36 structures at Swaraj Maidan and clearing the way for materialising the Smriti Vanam project works. 

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the 125-foot Ambedkar is a testament to the self-respect of Dalits. An auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 people and an open theatre with 500 people capacity will be developed along with a meditation hall for viewing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambedkar statue BR Ambedkar statue Smriti Vanam Swaraj Maidan Viswaroop Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp