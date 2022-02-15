125-ft Ambedkar statue project works in Vijayawada at brisk pace

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Social Welfare P Viswaroop said the Dr BR Ambedkar Smriti Vanam works at Swaraj Maidan were progressing at a brisk pace and that the 125-feet statue will be inaugurated on April 14, 2023.

A model of the Ambedkar statue at

PWD grounds | P Ravindra Babu

Viswaroop along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh and MLA Malladi Vishnu inspected the project works that are underway at Swaraj Maidan on Monday.

Speaking to the media later, the Social Welfare Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite the works and complete the pedestal to inaugurate the 125-feet tall bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14, 2023 to mark his birth anniversary.

At present, works are progressing at a brisk pace without any hassle as the funds were put in the green channel, he said. A twelve-and-a-half-foot model statue was erected where the 125-foot bronze statue will come up, taking into account suggestions and views from the ministers, legislators and public, the minister added.

“Chennai-based IIIT Company is preparing designs for the statue. So far Rs 100 crore has been released of the total sum of Rs 268 crore for the project. Works will be expedited after designs are received from the construction company and the required steel is readied,” the Minister said.On the occasion, Viswaroop commended the efforts of Collector J Nivas for demolishing 36 structures at Swaraj Maidan and clearing the way for materialising the Smriti Vanam project works.

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said the 125-foot Ambedkar is a testament to the self-respect of Dalits. An auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 people and an open theatre with 500 people capacity will be developed along with a meditation hall for viewing.