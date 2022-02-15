Karur Vysya Bank opens 782nd branch in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Karur Vysya Bank on Monday opened its 782nd branch at Santa Market area in Avanigadda of Krishna district. Avanigadda LIC branch manager Gamidi Uma Maheswara Rao inaugurated ATM and CDM machines. Dr Nallapaneni Keerthi of Keerthi Hospitals, Challapalli lit the lamp.Locally well-known person Manepalli Kotaiah opened safe room of the branch.
