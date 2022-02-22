STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to now buy fuel from private bunks

In a press release issued here on Monday, Tirumala Rao said as consumption of HSD for RTC buses is high, oil companies offer it to the Transport Corporation at a lower price. 

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has issued orders for purchasing High-Speed Diesel (HSD) for both RTC and hired buses from private retail fuel filling stations with immediate effect.

In a press release issued here on Monday, Tirumala Rao said as consumption of HSD for RTC buses is high, oil companies offer it to the Transport Corporation at a lower price.

However, in recent times, a sharp rise in the cost of HSD over the past few days has been noted. The rate at which oil companies sell HSD to RTC is higher than the selling price paid of retail fuel stations. 

The difference in price is around Rs 4.30. When this price difference is calculated for a consumption of 7.30 lakh litres by RTC per day, the additional burden amounts to approximately Rs 32 lakh per day.That is about Rs 10 crore per month extra burden, Rao said.

 The orders also stated that the measurement and quality should be done only after verification under the supervision of vigilance officers.

