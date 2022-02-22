App to take attendance at schools in Krishna district

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department has identified Krishna District to introduce an application for school student attendance registration based on photos.

The department will examine the results here and replicate the same in other districts after overcoming technical glitches. According to the education department officials, over six lakh students are pursuing education in 4,532 government and private schools across the district.

Of the total, 3.11 lakh students are pursuing education in 3,173 government schools and 2.94 lakh students are studying at private schools. Currently, the attendance details of the students in the district are being enrolled in the application along with their names at both the government and private schools in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of the district.

Staff has been deployed for the purpose in each school who are enrolling the details of the students on a daily basis. However, the staff is facing technical glitches such as network issues and the application not functioning while uploading the attendance details.

Complaints have been pouring in from a few headmasters and principals of both government and private schools. Elaborating on the procedure, District Education Officer (DEO) Tahera Sultana said as part of the process, a photograph should be taken with the students in the classroom and the same photo should be uploaded in the attendance application. Based on the photo, the number of students will be calculated using technology.

“With this, the staff need not calculate each and every student in the classroom. As a result, this will reduce their workload on them,” she said and added that those already registered for attendance have been asked to reinstall the application in their mobile phones.

A link is then being shared with them. A meeting will be convened shortly with the mandal officers to introduce the application in all the schools across the district, the DEO said.

