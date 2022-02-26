Railway TTE wins bronze medal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A senior ticket examiner, V Chinnam Naidu, won a Bronze medal in the All India Railway Weightlifting Championship in the 55 kg category. Chinnam Naidu represented the South Central Railway weightlifting team at the All India Railway Weightlifting Championship which was held at Kapurthala from February 24 to 27.

Chinnam Naidu finished 87 kgs in snatch and 120 kgs in clean and jerk and stood 3rd position in the above meet. In a press release issued here on Friday, DRM Shivendra Mohan and other officials commanded the efforts of the ticket examiner for achieving a bronze medal in the championship and bringing laurels to the division.