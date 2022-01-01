STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police initiatives in Guntur yield good results, response time drops to 9 mins

Crimes against children increased by 21 per cent as 155 cases were reported in 2021 compared to 128 in 2020.

Police

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban district has witnessed a 40 per cent rise in crimes against women this year with 888 cases being recorded in 2021 against 632 in 2020. However, the overall crime rate has decreased by 1 per cent as 9,818 cases were registered compared to 9,887 last year. 

Disclosing the annual crime data to the media here on Friday, SP Arif Hafeez said, the conviction rate has increased to 29 per cent this year from 8 per cent last year. Crimes against children increased by 21 per cent as 155 cases were reported in 2021 compared to 128 in 2020. 

A rise in cybercrimes was seen with 206 cases being recorded in 2021 against 158 in 2020. In 98 illegal sand transportation cases, as many as 142 persons were arrested and 110 vehicles were seized. 

A total of 245 excise cases were recorded in 2021 compared to 255 in 2020. A total of 333 people were arrested in such cases. The number of gambling cases has increased from 632 to 804 and Rs 1.01 crore is seized. As many as 739 cheating cases, and 98 SC/ST cases were reported. Guthka worth Rs 1.46 crore was seized and 718 persons were arrested. 

A total of 182 people were arrested in 70 cases for consumption and transportation of ganja. A total of 3,613 kgs of the contraband was seized. As part of operation Muskan, 113 children were rescued and handed over to their parents.

SP Arif Hafeez also said initiatives like the adoption of colonies by police to make Guntur city crime-free and setting up of special command control room for continuous monitoring have helped decrease response time from 40-50 minutes to 8.5-9 minutes.

Speaking of the new initiatives to be taken in 2022, he said the sector system will be implemented in the urban district. “Each area under every police station will be divided into various sectors and an SI will be assigned to monitor the crime in that area,” the SP explained.   

Later, Rural SP Vishal Gunni informed that POCSO cases surged by 16%, crimes against women rose by 33%. Murders, dacoity, rape, robberies, homicides, property cases had dropped in 2021.

