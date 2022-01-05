STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases registered against 3 for selling restricted drugs

The Drug Control Administration officials received information from Greater Chennai police that they arrested two persons for possessing restricted drugs.

Published: 05th January 2022 11:01 AM

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the raids carried out by Drug Control Administration (DCA) sleuths on Monday along with Tamil Nadu police pertaining to a case filed under Chennai police station limits, a case been registered against three persons for allegedly selling restricted medicines without any prescription and inappropriate stock registers. Tamil Nadu police had arrested three persons including the proprietor of a pharmacy. 

The DCA officials received information from Greater Chennai police that they arrested two persons for possessing restricted drugs. The accused confessed they had purchased ‘Tydol 100 mg’ (Tapentadol) tablets through a mediator from medical shops in Vijayawada. Following this, the said pharmacies were raided on Monday night. Officials found that the accused reportedly purchased Tydol 100 mg tablets from pharmacies without bills and prescription of an RMP. Speaking to TNIE, a DCA official told that Tramadol and Tepentadol, both opioids, are restricted for sale.

Comments

