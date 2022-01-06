Manipal takes up vaccination drive for teenagers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospitals launched a vaccination drive to administer the first dose of the vaccine to the 15-18 year age group across the state. Speaking about the launch, senior consultant (pediatrician, neonatologist) Dr. P Ravi Kumar said, “The children found themselves comfortable as the doctors and nurses were generous and guided them through the process.

We all encountered an extremely difficult situation during the second wave. For children, it was no different. So, getting the children vaccinated against Covid is an extremely important step.”

Consultant (Pediatrician) Dr. B Uday Kiran said, “Vaccine is the best way to keep children safe from Omicron variant and the Delta variant. Manipal Hospitals has provided slots to ensure a smooth vaccination drive for children.”

Hospital director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “The pandemic has seriously impacted the lives of children and youngsters. The immunisation process will be an important step towards recovery. I appeal to all parents and teachers to take the initiative to get the teenagers vaccinated to stop the spread of Covid-19.”