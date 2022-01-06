NTR University of Health Sciences to hold combined convocation today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 125 students will be presented with gold and silver medals during the convocations scheduled to be held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Thursday, amid strict Covid protocol, Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) vice-chancellor P Syam Prasad. A combined ceremony for the 22nd and 23rd convocation will be held.

Addressing a press conference at his chamber here on Wednesday, Prasad informed that Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will participate in the event virtually from 11:30 am. James Hospital (Coimbatore) chairman Dr. C Palanivelu, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (Hyderabad) chairman and founder Dr. D Nageswara Reddy will participate as chief guests and receive honorary doctorates on behalf of the university.

The University will also present 50 gold medals, 21 silver medals, 19 cash prizes to 58 students for the 22nd convocation. A total of 57 gold medals, 22 silver will be presented to 67 students in connection with the 23rd convocation. Honorary degrees will be presented to five students for the Ph.D. course.