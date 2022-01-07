Odisha woman steals gold on train, arrested 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a woman and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 8.54 lakh from her. According to a press release issued by the GRP personnel here on Thursday, the accused was identified as Tuni De, a native of Odisha.

She committed the theft on a train travelling from Ahmedabad to Visakhapatnam on January 3. The complainant, Khushbu Suresh Jain, and her family were travelling to Visakhpatnam on the said train, when the accused reportedly stole Khushbu’s handbag which had 270 grams of gold ornaments belonging to her mother and Rs 4,000 cash.

After crossing Vijayawada, the complainant noticed herhandbag was stolen and reportthe GRP personnel in Vijayawada. They conducted an inquiry and traced the accused in the city. The probe revealed that Tuni had committed robberies at Srikakulam, Palasa and Visakhapatnam railway stations earlier.

