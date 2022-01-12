STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

4 men ‘sexually assault’ 50-year-old Vijayawada woman with special needs

In another incident, an umemployed man attacked his lover with a knife and then tried to kill himself by slitting his wrist at Subbayigudem village under Penuganchiprolu police station limits.

Published: 12th January 2022 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Nunna police alleging that four unidentified miscreants attacked and sexually assaulted her. It has been reported that the woman had special mental needs. Police said a manhunt was initiated based on the allegations made by the complainant. They have reportedly identified the accused as her neighbours who are all below 25 years of age. 

Nunna CI K Haneesh said the woman was injured and the household items in her house were damaged, which further supported her claims of attack. However, the allegations of sexual assault are yet to be confirmed. “The woman allegedly pelted stones at the accused while they were consuming ganja in her backyard. In a fit of rage, they might have attacked her,” the inspector said. The woman has been sent to Vijayawada GGH for medical tests. 

Unemployed man attacks lover

In another incident, an umemployed man attacked his lover with a knife and then tried to kill himself by slitting his wrist at Subbayigudem village under Penuganchiprolu police station limits. It has been reported that the man attacked the woman after she refused to support him financially.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, came to light after the woman was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday. No case has been registered as the injured woman refused to file a complaint with Penuganchiprolu police.

Police said, the woman, a homemaker, was identified as native of Warangal. She came to know of the accused, identified as N Yesuraju, though a wrong phone call. 

She reportedly supported him financially as he was unemployed. After she refused to extend any more support, Yesuraju allegedly blackmailed her of sharing their photos with her husband. “When she came to his native village, Subbayigudem, on Sunday night, an argument broke out between them after which Yesuraju attacked her with a knife. Later, he injured himself by slitting his wrist,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual assault Attack Vijayawada police
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp