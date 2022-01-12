4 men ‘sexually assault’ 50-year-old Vijayawada woman with special needs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 50-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Nunna police alleging that four unidentified miscreants attacked and sexually assaulted her. It has been reported that the woman had special mental needs. Police said a manhunt was initiated based on the allegations made by the complainant. They have reportedly identified the accused as her neighbours who are all below 25 years of age.

Nunna CI K Haneesh said the woman was injured and the household items in her house were damaged, which further supported her claims of attack. However, the allegations of sexual assault are yet to be confirmed. “The woman allegedly pelted stones at the accused while they were consuming ganja in her backyard. In a fit of rage, they might have attacked her,” the inspector said. The woman has been sent to Vijayawada GGH for medical tests.

Unemployed man attacks lover

In another incident, an umemployed man attacked his lover with a knife and then tried to kill himself by slitting his wrist at Subbayigudem village under Penuganchiprolu police station limits. It has been reported that the man attacked the woman after she refused to support him financially.

The incident, which happened on Sunday, came to light after the woman was admitted to a private hospital on Tuesday. No case has been registered as the injured woman refused to file a complaint with Penuganchiprolu police.

Police said, the woman, a homemaker, was identified as native of Warangal. She came to know of the accused, identified as N Yesuraju, though a wrong phone call.

She reportedly supported him financially as he was unemployed. After she refused to extend any more support, Yesuraju allegedly blackmailed her of sharing their photos with her husband. “When she came to his native village, Subbayigudem, on Sunday night, an argument broke out between them after which Yesuraju attacked her with a knife. Later, he injured himself by slitting his wrist,” police said.