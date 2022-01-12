5,000-10,000 daily footfall recorded at Vijayawada book festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 11-day Vijayawada Book Festival concluded on Tuesday at Swaraj Maidan in the city. Thousands of people visited the stalls on the last day of the festival. The 32nd edition of the book festival was organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS). The organisers said the sales were better compared to the previous edition.

VBFS honorary president B Babajee said the fair, organised after a gap of two years, recorded an average daily footfall of around 5,000-10,000 even amid Omicron fear. He added that books related to Telugu literature, children’s stories and competitive exams were sold in good numbers.

On the 11th day, several books were also launched. Various literary events, including debate and elocution were held as part of the festival. Most publishers offered discounts above 10 per cent benefitting many students and book lovers.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh along with DCP (Admin) Mary Prasanthi participated in the valedictory session of the festival. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh pointed out that despite the advancement in technology and availability of e-books, the experience of holding a book to read it is different.

He advised the youngsters to inculcate the habit of reading books by regularly visiting the nearby libraries. The VMC chief also encouraged the publishers to come up with innovative novels and writings.