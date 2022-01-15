4 killed, 10 injured after truck overturns near Kondruprolu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four persons were killed and 10 others injured after a truck carrying fish load overturned near Kondruprolu village under Tadepalligudem mandal of West Godavari district in the early of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Saddam Hussein, 56, Mohammad Rafi, 36, Mohammad Abedulla, 26, and Mohammad Jaleel, 28. All of them were labourers and belonged to Bihar. The injured were shifted to Tadepalligudem Area Hospital, said Tadepalligudem rural police.

According to Tadepalligudem rural circle inspector V Ravi Kumar, the incident happened around 6 am in the morning when the truck carrying fish lost control and overturned on the national highway 216 near the NIT in Kondruprolu village.

The truck was on its way from Duvvada in Visakhapatnam district to Narayanpuram in Unguturu mandal of West Godavari district. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and took truck driver Marri Ananda Kumar into their custody. The police carried out a relief operation and sent the bodies for post mortem.