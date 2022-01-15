STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Green activist on a mission aims to cover 35,000 kms

The cyclist from Barmer in Rajasthan began his journey from Kashmir in 2019.

Bicycle

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Environmental activist Narpat Singh Rajpurohit, better known as ‘Greenman of India’ in Rajasthan, made a brief stopover in Vijayawada city on Friday during his cycle tour across the country. The 35-year-old green activist has been pedalling from state to state with a mission to spread awareness on the need of protecting the environment. 

The cyclist from Barmer in Rajasthan began his journey from Kashmir in 2019. He reached Vijayawada after covering 25,937 kilometres. He aims to cover 35,000 km with a message for people, especially youngsters, to plant at least two saplings and nurture them.

“So far, I have covered 17 states and four union territories. Currently, I am on my way to West Bengal via Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand,” said Narpat Singh. “The 38 stitches in one leg and 10 per cent disability have not let my spirits down. I have donated more than 90,000 saplings during this journey and will distribute more.”

