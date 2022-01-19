Krishna admin sets up 14 Covid Care Centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the steady rise in Covid cases, Krishna district administration has established Covid Care Centres (CCC) with a total of 1,800 beds at 14 assembly constituencies in the district.District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M Sushasini on Tuesday said instructions were given to the officials concerned to arrange beds at the Covid hospitals in the district, besides setting up CCCs with a capacity of 1,800 beds.

“In Vijayawada, a Covid Care Centre has been set up with 500 beds at Gudavalli. Steps have been initiated to establish a centre with 600 beds at JNNURM houses and Vambay Colony in the city. Oxygen concentrators have also been made available at all these centres,” the DMHO said.Referring to the facilities available at the CCCs, Suhasini explained that apart from doctors and staff nurses, all health care workers will be available at the centres to treat Covid patients.

Initially, the doctors will examine the patients and based on the symptoms, he/she will be advised to either isolate at home or at a CCC. In case patients do not have the facility of isolating at home, they will also be admitted at a Covid Care Centre. Besides that, if a patient has mild symptoms, he/she will be treated at a Covid Care Centre.

After admission, each patient will be given a kit consisting of a bucket, mug, tooth paste, soaps, etc., the DMHO said. She further added that the administration is also strengthening the 104 call centre as the district is reporting a surge in Coronavirus infections. People who have contracted the virus can dial 104 to reach the CCCs. Staff monitoring 104 call centres will guide the patients for admission to hospitals and also inform them about the status of the beds at the Covid Care Centres and hospitals, DMHO Suhasini said.

