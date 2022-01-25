APSRTC introduces online payment for cargo services

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at reaching more customers, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has introduced digital payment in its cargo services. Recently, the corporation has tied up with PhonePe and the services were introduced for the first time on a trial basis at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), Vijayawada.

According to RTC officials, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts come under the Vijayawada RTC Zone limits and 20 freight transportation counters are in operation. So far, customers who book the goods had to pay the prescribed charges in cash. With the introduction of digital payment, they can make payments with the help of QR code through PhonePe, GooglePay, Paytm etc.

A QR code sticker has been placed on the cargo booking counter at PNBS. Customers just need to scan the QR code and make payment. The introduction of QR code payments will also reduce the risk of virus spread during the pandemic. Plans are afoot to introduce online payments across the zone.

Vijayawada Zone Deputy Chief Commercial Manager K Srinivas said that at present the cargo booking at PNBS is around `1,700-`2,000. “We are expecting a rise in the cargo bookings following the introduction of QR code payment. Steps are being taken to sensitise more customers to make cashless transactions,” he said.