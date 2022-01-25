STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
State all set to celebrate National Tourism Day

The celebrations will be held in association with district administrations.

Published: 25th January 2022 06:07 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rural and Community Centric Tourism is the theme for this year’s National Tourism Day to be celebrated on Tuesday, said Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) managing director and APTA CEO S Satyanarayana. 

Addressing tourism officers from across the State at a review meeting, Satyanrayana said the state-level celebrations will be held at VMRDA Children’s Arena, Siripuram, Visakhapatnam. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao will be the chief guest of the event. 

At districts, the celebrations will be held in association with district administrations. Adhering to the guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Tourism, the National Tourism Day will be celebrated observing the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence. 

The MD also reviewed the arrangements of each respective district. A day-long celebration, including heritage walks and rallies, will be organised on Tuesday. Besides, banners will be displayed at prominent tourist locations, special discounts will be offered at items at Haritha Hotels across the state.

