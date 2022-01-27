STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, book railway community hall online

Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of South Central Railway on Wednesday launched the Vindu Vihar web portal for booking railway assets across the division online. Divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan formally launched the web portal at a programme held at Divisional Conference Hall here.

According to the SCR officials, Vindu Vihar is a web portal developed by the personnel branch of Vijayawada division for online booking of railway institutes and community halls. The portal will allow railway employees, pensioners or other general public to book railway institutes and community halls by logging into the web portal: bza.vv.com.

Currently, railways assets at 12 locations (Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram, Bitragunta, Gudivada, Eluru, Ongole, Kakinada Port, Samalkot, Tenali, Tuni) across the division are open for booking through the website.

Railway employees and pensioners can register themselves on the portal by uploading their UMID and PF details. General public can access the facility by uploading their Aadhaar and photo for one time registration.

After registration and creation of an account, one can select a railway function hall on specified dates at the given locations. After selection, it will direct them to the payment gateway page for payment of security deposit and hall rent.The DRM commended the efforts of senior divisional personnel officer M Bala Muralidhar and staff for bringing this initiative.

