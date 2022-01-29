STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals protest after Krishna varsity security guard dies

Published: 29th January 2022 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed on Krishna University campus in Machilipatnam on Friday after Rudravaram villagers staged a protest alleging that negligence of the staff resulted in the death of a security guard. Security guard Shamkuham reportedly died of electrocution after he came into contact with a live wire while installing banners and flagpoles for the inauguration of a new chemical laboratory in the campus.

According to Shamkuham’s family members, he was an outsourcing employee in the university, working as a security guard for the past one year. On Friday morning, he accidentally came into contact with a high tension electric wire, while setting up welcoming banners and flagpoles. He was immediately rushed to the nearby private hospital, where he breathed his last, while undergoing treatment.

Alleging campus management apathy in informing the incident to the family and poor safety measures, angry villagers staged a protest against the university administration.Upon learning about the incident, police reached the spot and brought the situation under control and assured action against the responsible. 

