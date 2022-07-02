STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At food courts, eat at your own risk; eateries operating without license: FSSAI 

"Unfortunately, all eateries and mobile food joints are operating sans license, which is a gross violation of the FSSAI Act", said a senior official from FSSAI.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By  Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Over 3,000 mobile food joints and roadside eateries are operating in the city without the necessary licenses from the authorities concerned or the fear of any official action. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) officials said no roadside food vendor had approached them so far to seek the necessary licence to conduct business.

“Only after vendors obtain a trade licence from the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation can they apply for the FSSAI license. Unfortunately, all eateries and mobile food joints are operating sans license, which is a gross violation of the FSSAI Act. We couldn’t take action against them because, in many cases, we were given wrong addresses and details,” said a senior official from FSSAI on the condition of anonymity.
Even to sell idli, one must be licenced, the official added.

When the VMC issues a licence to a food vendor, the business comes under FSSAI’s scope and one can easily find out details such as the location of operation or the type of food he/she is selling. “Much to our shock, the VMC has not bothered to issue trade licences voluntarily or forced them on traders. In such a situation, FSSAI can’t enforce the norms despite receiving several complaints,” the official added.

In the wake of increasing popularity of street joints, many prefer to frequent food courts, especially the one that operate at night. At present, there are six night food courts functioning in the city near IGMC Stadium, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Bhavanipuram, BRTS Road, Madhura Nagar Railway Gate and Benz Circle.
VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar told TNIE: “We usually do not ask for trade licences from street vendors and mobile food joints since these are not permanent establishments. But whoever apply for a trade license, VMC will issue it to them.”

