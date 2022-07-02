STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coastal Andhra Pradesh districts may see light rains today

According to an IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal districts on Saturday.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:51 AM

Rainfall (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over East Godavari district in coastal Andhra Pradesh, while.heavy rains lashed one or two places in West Godavari district in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday. Light to moderate rains occurred at a few places in the coastal districts and Rayalaseema

According to IMD reports, the highest rainfall of 13 cm was reported in Vara Ramachandra Puram of East Godavari district and 10 cm in Narasapuram of West Godavari district, followed by 6 cm in Nellore city of SPR Nellore district. Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) said the highest rainfall of 9.8 cm was recorded at Amalapuram in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

According to an IMD forecast, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in the coastal districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts and Rayalaseema district, while one or two places over South Coastal districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

