Carnatic music festival kicks off to honour ‘gurus’ at Sringeri Sharada Peetham

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day Carnatic music festival to remember Susarla Dakshinamurthy Sastri (105th vardhanthi) and Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu (71 vardhanthi) was kicked off by their shishyas and prashisyas, at Sringeri Sharada Peetham here on Saturday.

On day one, many Parupalli’s sishya and prasishyas went in a procession to the statue of the great guru erected near Alankar Centre, performed ‘guru pooja’ and garlanded the statue. The music concert began in the evening with P Aneesh Naga Sai and SP Hasini Lakshmi on the vocals, BVS Krishna on violin and K Subramaniam on mridangam.

This was followed by a melodious veena rendition by Kanakadurga with assistance from Chavali Krishna Mohan on mridangam. G Annapurna performed the Kharaharapriya raga in a pada varnam composed by vidwan Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna.VL Tulasi Viswanath of Rajahmundry also rendered Parashakti Manuparadha of Zaveri ragam composed by Saint Thyagaraja Swamy.

Tulasi was assisted by P Nanda Kumar on violin, B Suresh Babu on mridangam and M Hari Babu on ghatam.On day two of the event, the concert will be held in two shifts.From 9:30 am, Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Virachitha Ghanaraga Pancharatna Kruthula Gosthi Ganam will be held. It will be followed by “Thyagaraja Vaibhavam-Sodhaharana Prasangam” by Muppavarapu Simhachala Sastry.