STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Carnatic music festival kicks off to honour ‘gurus’ at Sringeri Sharada Peetham

The music concert began in the evening with P Aneesh Naga Sai and SP Hasini Lakshmi on the vocals, BVS Krishna on violin and K Subramaniam on mridangam.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Artists perform in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula,EPS)

Artists perform in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula,EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A five-day Carnatic music festival to remember Susarla Dakshinamurthy Sastri (105th vardhanthi) and Parupalli Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu (71 vardhanthi) was kicked off by their shishyas and prashisyas, at Sringeri Sharada Peetham here on Saturday.

On day one, many Parupalli’s sishya and prasishyas went in a procession to the statue of the great guru erected near Alankar Centre, performed ‘guru pooja’ and garlanded the statue. The music concert began in the evening with P Aneesh Naga Sai and SP Hasini Lakshmi on the vocals, BVS Krishna on violin and K Subramaniam on mridangam.

This was followed by a melodious veena rendition by Kanakadurga with assistance from Chavali Krishna Mohan on mridangam. G Annapurna performed the Kharaharapriya raga in a pada varnam composed by vidwan Mangalampalli Balamuralikrishna.VL Tulasi Viswanath of Rajahmundry also rendered Parashakti Manuparadha of Zaveri ragam composed by Saint Thyagaraja Swamy.

Tulasi was assisted by P Nanda Kumar on violin, B Suresh Babu on mridangam and M Hari Babu on ghatam.On day two of the event, the concert will be held in two shifts.From 9:30 am, Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Virachitha Ghanaraga Pancharatna Kruthula Gosthi Ganam will be held. It will be followed by “Thyagaraja Vaibhavam-Sodhaharana Prasangam” by Muppavarapu Simhachala Sastry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Carnatic music festival Susarla Dakshinamurthy Sastri Ramakrishnaiah Pantulu Sringeri Sharada Peetham BVS Krishna K Subramaniam SP Hasini Lakshmi Saint Thyagaraja Swamy Zaveri ragam
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp