Sowing of Kharif crops not in full swing yet as districts in Andhra report deficit in rainfall

According to official data, out of the total 679 mandals , 181 have received large excess rainfall, 145 excess rainfall, 169 normal rainfall, 145 deficient rainfall and 39 large deficient rainfall.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:56 AM

Cultivation season of kharif paddy crops. (File Photo | Reuters)

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the first four weeks of Kharif season, which commenced on June 1, 6% of the total area (36.82 lakh hectares) has been sown. By June 29, the normal sowing should be 4.14 lakh hectares. However, only a part of the normal area has been sown due to unspecified reasons,As of July 2, the rainfall received since June 1, which is the start of the New Water Year, is normal. As against 103.5 mm normal rainfall by this date, the total rainfall received was 118.4 mm, that is 14.4% surplus, which is considered normal.  

According to the data from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Planning Department, out of 26 districts in the State, NTR and Palnadu reported deficient rainfall. As against the normal rainfall  of 119 mm by this date, NTR district has received only 57 mm, which is a deficit rainfall of 51.5%. Palnadu, which has to receive 88.1 mm, has received only 49.5 mm, which is 43.8% deficit rainfall.As many as 10 districts have reported normal rainfall, while nine districts recorded excess rainfall. Five districts have registered large excess rainfall.

According to official data, out of the total 679 mandals in the State, 181 have received large excess rainfall, 145 excess rainfall, 169 normal rainfall, 145 deficient rainfall and 39 large deficient rainfall.
The uneven rainfall has delayed the progress of agriculture operations in different parts of the State. According to crop-wise data with the Planning Department, sowing of coarse grains has been done only in 51% of the normal area as on June 29. In case of pulses, sowing has been completed in 21% of the normal area. However, oilseed crop has been sown in 68% of the normal area. Agriculture officials are expecting the Kharif operations to pick up momentum in the next couple of weeks.

