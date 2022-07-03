STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Two income tax officials from Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam arrested by CBI for taking bribe

Searches were conducted on their properties in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, officials said. The CBI officials later produced the two before a court, which sent them to judicial remand.

Published: 03rd July 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bribery, graft

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CBI sleuths on Saturday arrested two officials of the Income Tax department for accepting bribe to issue TDS certificate.A case was registered against senior tax assistant Vikas Kumar, working at the office of Additional CIT, Income Tax, Hyderabad and another senior tax assistant M Ravi Kumar, Income Tax Department, Visakhapatnam on the allegations that they conspired and demanded `1 lakh from the complainant to issue him TDS certificates.

Vikas, later, agreed to issue the certificate for `60,000.After verifying the facts of the complaint, the CBI officials laid a trap and caught senior tax assistant Vikas while accepting his share of `40,000. The remaining `20,000 transferred to Ravi Kumar’s bank account as demanded by him. Searches were conducted on their properties in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, officials said. The CBI officials later produced the two before a court, which sent them to judicial remand.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Bribe Income Tax department TDS certificates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp