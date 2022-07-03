Two income tax officials from Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam arrested by CBI for taking bribe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CBI sleuths on Saturday arrested two officials of the Income Tax department for accepting bribe to issue TDS certificate.A case was registered against senior tax assistant Vikas Kumar, working at the office of Additional CIT, Income Tax, Hyderabad and another senior tax assistant M Ravi Kumar, Income Tax Department, Visakhapatnam on the allegations that they conspired and demanded `1 lakh from the complainant to issue him TDS certificates.

Vikas, later, agreed to issue the certificate for `60,000.After verifying the facts of the complaint, the CBI officials laid a trap and caught senior tax assistant Vikas while accepting his share of `40,000. The remaining `20,000 transferred to Ravi Kumar’s bank account as demanded by him. Searches were conducted on their properties in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, officials said. The CBI officials later produced the two before a court, which sent them to judicial remand.