NTR district to organise special sessions on child rights for students

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district administration has come up with an initiative to organise special classes for students of both the government and private schools with psychologists on children’s rights and ill effects of child marriages.

Collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday participated in a review meeting with the officials of various departments and discussed the steps to be taken for preventing child marriages and protection of children’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that the officials concerned should take strict measures for prevention of child marriage and sexual harassment in the district by organising awareness session on child rights laws.

Rao stressed on the need for organising special classes for the students in schools on child marriages, prevention of sexual harassment.