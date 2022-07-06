STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NTR district to organise special sessions on child rights for students

Published: 06th July 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

Image for representation (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district administration has come up with an initiative to organise special classes for students of both the government and private schools with psychologists on children’s rights and ill effects of child marriages.

Collector S Dilli Rao on Tuesday participated in a review meeting with the officials of various departments and discussed the steps to be taken for preventing child marriages and protection of children’s rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Dilli Rao said that the officials concerned should take strict measures for prevention of child marriage and sexual harassment in the district by organising awareness session on child rights laws.

Rao stressed on the need for organising special classes for the students in schools on child marriages, prevention of sexual harassment.

