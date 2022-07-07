Vijayawada Police tells restaurants to install IP-based CCTV cameras

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada DCP (L&O East) Vishal Gunni on Wednesday warned bar and restaurant owners to install advanced and IP-based CCTV cameras in their vicinities and ensure businesses are shut by 11 pm.

The DCP conducted a meeting with owners of bars and restaurants in NTR district following a rise in crimes in recent days. Apart from installing CCTV cameras, the owners were told to inform police about anti-social activities and other issues. The DCP wanted the bar and restaurant owners to extend cooperation to control crime in the city.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, the DCP said that the Vijayawada city police has prepared a plan of action to curtail crime rate further.Gunni said that the majority of the crimes were being planned and reported in the vicinity of bars and the owners failed to inform or give tip-off to the police despite having knowledge about the crime.

"If we observe 10 crimes reported in the city, more than six are reported in and around bars and their vicinity. In order to avoid such incidents, we are requesting you (owners of bars and restaurants) to install IP based CCTV cameras. It is a request and clear warning. Errant traders will not be tolerated henceforth," the DCP warned bar owners.

Gunni further wanted the bar and restaurant staff and management to keep in touch with local police regularly. "We do not want small and petty issues to snowball into big ones. There shall be no liquor business after 11 pm," he said.