STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Police tells restaurants to install IP-based CCTV cameras

Apart from installing CCTV cameras, the owners were told to inform police about anti-social activities and other issues

Published: 07th July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

DCP Vishal Gunni addressing media persons after meeting with management of bars and restaurants in Vijayawada

DCP Vishal Gunni addressing media persons after meeting with management of bars and restaurants in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada DCP (L&O East) Vishal Gunni on Wednesday warned bar and restaurant owners to install advanced and IP-based CCTV cameras in their vicinities and ensure businesses are shut by 11 pm.

The DCP conducted a meeting with owners of bars and restaurants in NTR district following a rise in crimes in recent days. Apart from installing CCTV cameras, the owners were told to inform police about anti-social activities and other issues. The DCP wanted the bar and restaurant owners to extend cooperation to control crime in the city.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, the DCP said that the Vijayawada city police has prepared a plan of action to curtail crime rate further.Gunni said that the majority of the crimes were being planned and reported in the vicinity of bars and the owners failed to inform or give tip-off to the police despite having knowledge about the crime.

"If we observe 10 crimes reported in the city, more than six are reported in and around bars and their vicinity. In order to avoid such incidents, we are requesting you (owners of bars and restaurants) to install IP based CCTV cameras. It is a request and clear warning. Errant traders will not be tolerated henceforth," the DCP warned bar owners.

Gunni further wanted the bar and restaurant staff and management to keep in touch with local police regularly. "We do not want small and petty issues to snowball into big ones. There shall be no liquor business after 11 pm," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Police Vijaywada restaurants
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp