Rs 125 crore retaining Krishna river wall works underway: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district collector S Dilli Rao has directed officials concerned to expedite the ongoing construction works of the retaining wall on the banks of Krishna River and provide alternate housing to the people whose houses were demolished for the project.

The collector held a review meeting with the officials of irrigation, municipal and revenue departments at his camp office here on Friday and discussed the progress of the ongoing construction works of the retaining wall and sanctioning of new houses.

Dilli Rao said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who himself inspected the affected areas in 2019, had directed the officials to come up with a permanent solution to prevent flooding downstream of Prakasam Barrage. Around Rs 125 crore was sanctioned by the government for expediting the retaining wall works, he said.

The collector further said that the retaining wall will protect the people living in the catchment areas even if rains occur in August and September and the floodwater reaches up to 8 lakh cusecs in the Krishna river.

The officials informed the NTR district collector that a total of 524 houses were demolished to expedite the retaining wall works and steps were being taken to provide houses to the displaced at Vambay Colony. For the alignment of wall construction, 187 more houses have to be removed; 98 of them were already

Their owners have been identified. All residents who were displaced must be given houses, he said adding instructions were given to the officials to verify details of residents of the Karakatta area through their ration and Aadhaar cards.

Alternative houses for displaced

The officials informed the collector that a total of 524 houses were demolished to expedite the retaining wall works and steps are being taken to provide houses to them at Vambay Colony. For the alignment of wall under construction 187 more houses have to be removed