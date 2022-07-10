STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shakambari fete at Durga temple to be celebrated from July 11

Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri said the annual Shakambari festivities will be celebrated from July 11 to 13.

Published: 10th July 2022 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Endowments Minister K Satyanarayana inspects ongoing works at Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri said the annual Shakambari festivities will be celebrated from July 11 to 13.

In a press release on Saturday, temple executive officer (EO) Darbamulla Bramarambha said elaborate arrangements were in place atop Indrakeeladri for the festivities and the temple premises will be decorated with vegetables and fruits. 

She said the festivities will begin with Vigneswara Puja, Ruthvik Varuna, Punyavachanam,  Akhanda Deeparadhana, Vastu Homam and Kalasa Sthapana.

