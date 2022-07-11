Classical dance recitals held to mark Guru Poornima in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A group of young dancers enthralled connoisseurs and critics of classical art forms with scintillating recitals during the Guru Poornima celebrations organised by the Arunodhaya Kala Samithi in association with Andhra Pradesh Language and Cultural Department at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Sunday.

The artists, under the leadership of Samithi president Latha Manjusha, gave the audience a surprise with Purvarangam, Tandava Nrityakari, Ramayana Shabdam, Adhyatmika Ramayana Keerthana, Uthkad Deekistha Kriti and Annamacharya Keerthanas. The dance performance was presented by Samiha, Arkitha, Avani Reddy, Lakshmi Sahashara, Twisha, Nitya Sri, Panya Sri, Sudha Krithi, Meghana Reddy, Madhu Malahari and Dikistha.

The dancers were supported by Palaparthi Anjaneyulu on violin, Nerella Phani (mridangam), N Survanalatha (nattuvangam) and vocals were rendered by Manju Latha. Meanwhile, Latha Manjusha performed on Annamacharya Keerthana ‘Deva devam bhaje divya prabhavam’.