Step ahead for equality, NGO to organise 2K walk for women safety on July 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based NGO Step Ahead For Equality (SAFE) will be organising a 2k walk with the slogan “Women’s protection is a social responsibility”. DCP Vishal Gunni will flag off the rally from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium to Siddhartha Auditorium, Moghalrajpuram at 7:30 am on July 15.

In a press release on Sunday, general secretary G Jyotsana said SAFE was established to achieve constitutional mandates of equality for women. For this, it intends to spread awareness of gender equality among the general public, particularly youngsters. Several college students, intellectuals, associations and others also consented to participate in the walk.

NTR collector S Dilli Rao will participate as chief guest in the closing ceremony to be held at Siddhartha Auditorium. “We are also proposing to conduct awareness camps in all schools and colleges including Krishna University to educate these students about the aspects of equality, women’s rights and ways to curb violence against women”, Jyotsana said.