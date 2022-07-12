STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada police, SEB to reward jobs for youths who quit illicit liquor trade

As part of the programme, which will be inaugurated at Vissannapet, the cops will provide employment opportunities to eligible persons and show ways to earn livelihood to others.

Published: 12th July 2022 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2022 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

SEB teams seized 17,808 liquor bottles during raids in Nellore on Tuesday. ( Photo | EPS)

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By ​Phanindra Papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Vijayawada police will launch 'Operation Parivartana' on Tuesday in 26 villages of NTR district that are known for brewing illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and smuggling non-duty paid liquor.

As part of the programme, which will be inaugurated at Vissannapet, the cops will provide employment opportunities to eligible persons and show ways to earn livelihood to others based on their age and skill if they promise to keep away from the illegal business.

In a survey conducted by both the agencies in the past six months, they identified 26 villages in Vissannapet, A Kondur, Reddigudem, Jaggayapet, Gampalagudem and Nunna mandals with heavy presence of repeat offenders.

The primary objective of the initiative is to sensitise the villagers on the need to shun the ID liquor business and start a new life by securing alternate employment opportunities.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The New Indian Express: "The aim of adopting villages is to eradicate liquor brewing, which is the sole source of income for many people, by giving them employment opportunities."

"The police will provide alternatives sources of income to the villagers in coordination with various private companies. We believe in three-pronged approach: enforcement drives, awareness and counselling sessions and alternative employment sources," he said.

"More than 600 people from all the 26 villages have promised to leave the  illegal trade forever. As a token of appreciation, we have provided employment opportunities to around 300 people. During the programme inauguration, appointment letters will be distributed to the selected candidates on Tuesday," said the police commissioner.

He warned that the Preventive Detention Act will be slapped against repeat offenders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Enforcement Bureau Vijayawada police Operation Parivartana NTR district
India Matters
Traditional Indian toys. (Photo | File)
Indian toys no playthings, give China a run for its money
UP Muslim brothers serve Amarnath pilgrims
Dona Ganguly and Mithun Chakraborty. (Photos | File)
West Bengal votes in mind, BJP may send Mithun da, Dona Ganguly to Rajya Sabha
Geo Paily and Kevin Shaji. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Two Keralites killed and one missing in boat accident in Canada

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp