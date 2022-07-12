Vijayawada police, SEB to reward jobs for youths who quit illicit liquor trade

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Vijayawada police will launch 'Operation Parivartana' on Tuesday in 26 villages of NTR district that are known for brewing illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and smuggling non-duty paid liquor.

As part of the programme, which will be inaugurated at Vissannapet, the cops will provide employment opportunities to eligible persons and show ways to earn livelihood to others based on their age and skill if they promise to keep away from the illegal business.

In a survey conducted by both the agencies in the past six months, they identified 26 villages in Vissannapet, A Kondur, Reddigudem, Jaggayapet, Gampalagudem and Nunna mandals with heavy presence of repeat offenders.

The primary objective of the initiative is to sensitise the villagers on the need to shun the ID liquor business and start a new life by securing alternate employment opportunities.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata told The New Indian Express: "The aim of adopting villages is to eradicate liquor brewing, which is the sole source of income for many people, by giving them employment opportunities."

"The police will provide alternatives sources of income to the villagers in coordination with various private companies. We believe in three-pronged approach: enforcement drives, awareness and counselling sessions and alternative employment sources," he said.

"More than 600 people from all the 26 villages have promised to leave the illegal trade forever. As a token of appreciation, we have provided employment opportunities to around 300 people. During the programme inauguration, appointment letters will be distributed to the selected candidates on Tuesday," said the police commissioner.

He warned that the Preventive Detention Act will be slapped against repeat offenders.