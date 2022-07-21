Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches survey for cycle lanes

The officials are planning to develop bicycle tracks on 20 km-long stretches on Bandar Road and near Eluru Canal bund. 

Published: 21st July 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bicycle

Representational image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in coordination with urban consultants, has launched a survey to identify suitable roads for cycling lanes. The officials are planning to develop bicycle tracks on 20 km-long stretches on Bandar Road and near Eluru Canal bund.

According to VMC officials, the civic body conducted a trial run on a 250 metre stretch on Mahatma Gandhi Road between the sub-collector’s office and Swarajya Maidan a few weeks ago. Representatives of a bicycle club and enthusiasts from various parts of the city took part in it. It costs Rs 9 lakh to develop a normal cycle track, while it costs Rs 45 lakh to build a thermoplastic cycle track that attracts more cyclists. 

Suitable locations will be identified for a thermoplastic track while on most stretches normal tracks will come up. The VMC wants to encourage cycling on MG Road between 5:30 and 8 am. An action plan has also been prepared for traffic management.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Cycle lanes Vijayawada cycling lanes
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp