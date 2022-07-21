Vijayawada Municipal Corporation launches survey for cycle lanes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), in coordination with urban consultants, has launched a survey to identify suitable roads for cycling lanes. The officials are planning to develop bicycle tracks on 20 km-long stretches on Bandar Road and near Eluru Canal bund.

According to VMC officials, the civic body conducted a trial run on a 250 metre stretch on Mahatma Gandhi Road between the sub-collector’s office and Swarajya Maidan a few weeks ago. Representatives of a bicycle club and enthusiasts from various parts of the city took part in it. It costs Rs 9 lakh to develop a normal cycle track, while it costs Rs 45 lakh to build a thermoplastic cycle track that attracts more cyclists.

Suitable locations will be identified for a thermoplastic track while on most stretches normal tracks will come up. The VMC wants to encourage cycling on MG Road between 5:30 and 8 am. An action plan has also been prepared for traffic management.

