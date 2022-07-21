Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, varsity team discuss ways to reduce hazard impact for projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day two of a workshop on 'climate investment planning', VMC officials gave a PowerPoint presentation on the geography of the city and implementation of government welfare schemes at field-level, to the representatives of University of Washington (UW).

VMC commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said the civic body was exercising the capital budgeting exercise. "The technical assistance will support VMC officers and staff to formulate capital investment plans with specific focus on climate-smart features," Pundkar said.

University of Washington's Professor Janice Whittington and California State Polytechnic University's Professor Adrian Grave spoke on resilient cost-effective analysis of projects and how to prioritise capital projects.

The UW team presented design strategies to engineers to reduce the impact of hazards for each project. Swapnil appreciated UNIDO's support for capacity building on climate smart investment and municipal finance as Rs 10 crores is being provided for revival of sewage treatment plants in Vijayawada.

