NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao launches second phase of Wadi project

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM) on Saturday initiated Tribal Development Fund Project Phase -2 in A Konduru and Reddigudem mandals of NTR district for the promotion of sustainable participatory livelihood programmes (Wadi model). NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao formally launched the initiative on Saturday.

The project 'Maa Thota' will promote sustainable participatory livelihood programmes in A Konduru and Reddigudem mandals through development of plantations and other livelihood interventions like goat/sheep rearing. Core plantation is mango and guava, boundary plantation is custard apple, moringa and live hedge is henna, said VMM representative Keerthi.

This project will support 514 tribal households. Additionally, 300 non-farm families will be supported for goat and sheep rearing and bamboo works. Apart from that health camps will be conducted in villages and sensitise the public.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 3.18 crores, of which NABARD financial support is 2.97 crore.

Meanwhile, selected farmers have completed soil moisture conservation (SMC) works on their lands. They conducted a drive and cleared the bushes and levelled the lands and made bunds to control rainwater flow. In 200 acres 20 bore wells were dug up, apart from planting mango and guava, Keerthi said.

