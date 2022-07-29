Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway completes  railway under-bridge works in Vijayawada

The engineering officials have replaced four girders on the existing RUB by using just four traffic blocks and mobilising heavy cranes and manpower.

Published: 29th July 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has completed girder replacement and safety-related works at the railway under-bridge near Kaleswara Rao Market in Vijayawada. The engineering officials completed the ‘daunting’ task at a cost of Rs 4.2 crore.

According to the SCR officials, an average of 120 passenger trains use the RUB (4A East and West lines) daily located on the critical Golden Diagonal Route of New Delhi-Chennai Section. Any disruption on this section would have a cascading effect on the operation of several trains.

The engineering officials have replaced four girders on the existing RUB by using just four traffic blocks and mobilising heavy cranes and manpower. Road traffic was diverted from July 13 to July 23.DEN (Bridges) PV Ramana Rao a total of 100 staff and two cranes for the works.

Meanwhile, the division observed World Nature Conservation Day-2022 on Thursday. The theme of the World Nature Conservation Day 2022 was ‘Living Sustainably and in Harmony with Nature’, an official said.The objective is to spread awareness regarding the preservation of nature and biodiversity for a healthy environment which is required for stable and prospering humankind.

Comments

