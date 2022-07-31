Playlets take audience by surprise

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day two of the three-day anniversary celebrations of Sumadhura Kalanikethan, artistes from Hyderabad and Chilakaluripet performed comedy playlets, at Siddhartha Auditorium in Moghalrajupuram here on Saturday.

The day began with ‘Kaki Sandesam’ written by Addepalli Bharat Kumar and directed by SK Shafi of Amateur Dramatic Association, Chilakaluripet. ‘Petromax Panchayati’ written by G Venkatesh and directed by Surabhi Santosh of Carten Colour (Hyderabad) followed. Another playlet ‘LacchimDevi Line Tappinde’ written by A Bhaskara Chandra was also performed.

