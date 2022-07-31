Home Cities Vijayawada

Playlets take audience by surprise

On day two of the three-day anniversary celebrations of Sumadhura Kalanikethan, artistes from Hyderabad and Chilakaluripet performed comedy playlets.

Published: 31st July 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Artists perform Kaki Sandesam play during comedy play competitions organised by Sumadhura Kalaniketan in Vijayawada.(Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On day two of the three-day anniversary celebrations of Sumadhura Kalanikethan, artistes from Hyderabad and Chilakaluripet performed comedy playlets, at Siddhartha Auditorium in Moghalrajupuram here on Saturday. 

The day began with ‘Kaki Sandesam’ written by Addepalli Bharat Kumar and directed by SK Shafi of Amateur Dramatic Association, Chilakaluripet. ‘Petromax Panchayati’ written by G Venkatesh and directed by Surabhi Santosh of Carten Colour (Hyderabad) followed. Another playlet ‘LacchimDevi Line Tappinde’ written by A Bhaskara Chandra was also performed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumadhura Kalanikethan Kaki Sandesam
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp