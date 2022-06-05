STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure safe drinking water for Vijayawada: YSR Congress MLA to officials

Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide potable water to the suburb and he instructed them to monitor the protected water supply system to the reservoirs.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao

Velampalli Srinivasa Rao. (File photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi inspected the Dr KL Rao Headwater Works here on Saturday after receiving complaints of contaminated drinking water supply in West Constituency.

Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide potable water to the suburbs. He instructed them to monitor the protected water supply system to the reservoirs. 

The MLA advised the authorities to take precautions and ensure that people do not run out of water during the summer. He asked them to repair the leaks found in pipelines so that drinking water is not wasted. They directed officials to look into the performance of the SCADA system at the Headwater Works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao YSR Congress Vijayawada Vijayawada water
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp