Ensure safe drinking water for Vijayawada: YSR Congress MLA to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Minister and MLA Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao along with Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi inspected the Dr KL Rao Headwater Works here on Saturday after receiving complaints of contaminated drinking water supply in West Constituency.

Rao directed the officials concerned to take steps to provide potable water to the suburbs. He instructed them to monitor the protected water supply system to the reservoirs.

The MLA advised the authorities to take precautions and ensure that people do not run out of water during the summer. He asked them to repair the leaks found in pipelines so that drinking water is not wasted. They directed officials to look into the performance of the SCADA system at the Headwater Works.