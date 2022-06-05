STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Upset over wife not cooking tasty food, Vijayawada man ends life

According to Pedana police, Thirumala Rao was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, Nirmala Jyothi and they got married last year and have a daughter.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself as he was upset with his wife for not cooking food as he likes, police said. The incident happened at Pindivanipalem village in Gudur mandal under Pedana police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Chintada Thirumala Rao, a painter by profession.

According to Pedana police, Thirumala Rao was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, Nirmala Jyothi. They got married last year and have a daughter. On Friday, Rao came home drunk and had an argument with his wife for not cooking tasty food. Upset, he left home and went to his friend Gopi's house, a few streets away in the same village. 

When Gopi left for work, Rao consumed pesticides and fell unconscious. After neighbours came to know about the incident, they informed Jyothi who reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. Later, he was rushed to Machilipatnam Government General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by Jyothi, a case of suspicious death has been registered, Pedana police said. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pindivanipalem village Vijayawada police
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp