Upset over wife not cooking tasty food, Vijayawada man ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed himself as he was upset with his wife for not cooking food as he likes, police said. The incident happened at Pindivanipalem village in Gudur mandal under Pedana police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Chintada Thirumala Rao, a painter by profession.

According to Pedana police, Thirumala Rao was an alcoholic and frequently quarrelled with his wife, Nirmala Jyothi. They got married last year and have a daughter. On Friday, Rao came home drunk and had an argument with his wife for not cooking tasty food. Upset, he left home and went to his friend Gopi's house, a few streets away in the same village.

When Gopi left for work, Rao consumed pesticides and fell unconscious. After neighbours came to know about the incident, they informed Jyothi who reached the spot and took him to a nearby hospital. Later, he was rushed to Machilipatnam Government General Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Based on a complaint lodged by Jyothi, a case of suspicious death has been registered, Pedana police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)