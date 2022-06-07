STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
741 booked for triple riding in Vijayawada, 446 for drunk driving

Published: 07th June 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the rising underage driving cases, the Vijayawada city traffic police on Monday conducted a special drive and seized over 150 vehicles. The intensified vehicle enforcement drive started from June 1 and mainly focuses on underage drivers and other commuters violating rules such as talking on phones while driving, rash driving and driving in the wrong direction. 

A total of 741 cases were registered against violators for triple riding, and 446 more for drunk driving since January 1.  Speaking to TNIE, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP -Traffic) T Sarkar said the police are taking help of CCTV cameras and accessing them from command control centres to book the violators. 

“If a minor is caught driving on multiple occasions, then parents will be booked under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code,” said Sarkar. Out of the 446 people caught drunk driving till June 5, 280 were convicted and 197 were sent to jail. “An amount of `5.31 lakh was collected as fine from them,” he added.

