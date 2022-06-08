STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

People being threatened to pay garbage charge: Taxpayers Association

Anjaneyulu also pointed out that VMC officials were forcing the public to pay the user charges to volunteers and did not issue the payment receipts.

Published: 08th June 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

waste management waste bin solid waste

Representational image (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taxpayers’ Association has strongly criticised Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), whose staff allegedly threatened people of imposing penalties on them and deleting their names from various welfare schemes if they fail to pay user charges for garbage collection.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, association general secretary MV Anjaneyulu said the civic body staff were violating procedures and threatening the public to pay the user charges for garbage collection. 

“It’s against the law to demand user charges for garbage collection without serving demand notices on the public. The civic body staff are circulating pamphlets to ramp up their user charge collection drive,” he said.

Anjaneyulu also pointed out that VMC officials were forcing the public to pay the user charges to volunteers and did not issue the payment receipts. “In most of the cities, a majority of people refuse to pay the user charges. As per the law, the user charges must be used for the intended purpose only,” he said.
However, the sum of user charges for garbage collection collected by VMC is transferred to Clean Andhra Pradesh, which is against the law, he alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Taxpayers Association waste management
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp