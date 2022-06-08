Vijayawada: 11 held for murder of state-level football player

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada police on Tuesday arrested 11 persons in connection with the murder of state-level football player G Deepak Akash (24) at Gurunanak Colony on May 31. The main accused was identified as Prabha alias Sri Rama Gopi Krishna, who committed the crime with 10 others.

Disclosing the case details before media persons at the Command Control Room here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) P Joshua said Deepak Akash was killed at his apartment in Kanakadurga Gazetted Officers’ Colony on May 31. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Patamata police reached the scene and launched a probe. The investigation revealed that Deepak from Gunadala had a dispute with Prabha over a woman.

On the night of the incident, there was an altercation between Akash and Prabha after they got drunk. At the scene, Prabha was with 10 men who brutally killed Akash and fled. Special teams constituted by the city Police Commissioner TK Rana arrested the 11 accused and took up further investigation.

The city top cop made it clear that special focus was being laid to stop heinous crimes and that the police would punish the perpetrators. He also said that history sheets would be opened against those involved in unscrupulous activities.