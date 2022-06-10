STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada RTC chief warns strict action if drivers show up at work drunk

Speaking on the occasion, the RTC MD said instructions were given to officials concerned to conduct breathalyser test on the drivers. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Suggesting drivers to stop alcohol consumption and other similar habits, Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao made it clear that they will take stringent action against those who attended duties under the influence.

Tirumala Rao unveiled posters, stickers and foam boards designed by Madhya Vimochana Prachar Committee (MVPC) on the ill effects of liquor at a programme held at the RTC House here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the RTC MD said instructions were given to officials concerned to conduct breathalyser test on the drivers. 

“We will support the initiative taken by the MVPC in taking AP towards a liquor-free society by sensitizing people through posters in buses and foam boards at bus stations across the State. The corporation will also act strictly against those drivers who report to duties drunk,” Tirumala Rao added.
MVPC chairman V Lakshmana Reddy said that an alcohol-free society is possible only when people are aware about the ill-effects of alcohol. “The number of smokers has reduced in the State after large-scale campaigns.” 

