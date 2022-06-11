Central agency asks all states to promote electric vehicles in India

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to bring electric-vehicle revolution in the country over the next 10 years, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has requested all State governments to adopt e-mobility to help increase energy security, reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality. Ahead of the physical review meeting in all major cities such as Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Jaipur, BEE director general Abhay Bakre conducted a tele-conference on e-mobility with designated agencies (for energy conservation and efficiency) of all States.

Speaking on the occasion, he said at present 14 States have already come up with EV policies to promote e-mobility. Further, the Centre has announced FAME (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India scheme to incentivise deployment of public charging infrastructure and encourage progressive induction of reliable, affordable and efficient electric and hybrid vehicles (xEV) across the country.

Bhakre said the Centre has approved phase-II of FAME Scheme with an outlay of `10,000 crore for three years (2019-22), from April 1, 2019. It is now extended up to March 31, 2024. Out of total budgetary support, about 86 percent, i.e. `8,596 crore, has been allocated for Demand Incentive ( `15,000 per kilowatt for 2 wheelers with cap on incentive of 40% of the cost of the vehicle, `10,000 per kw for 3 and 4-wheelers & `20.000 per kw for electric buses and trucks).

“It is aimed at generating demand by way of supporting 7,000 electric buses, 5 lakh e-3 wheelers, 55000 e-4 wheeler passenger cars (including Strong Hybrid) and 10 lakh e-2 wheelers. Under the FAME scheme, 4.08 lakhs vehicles sold across the country, amounting to a fuel saving of 3,76,801 litres per day and CO2 reduction of 857441kgs per day. In AP, 15,865 vehicles were sold,” he elaborated.

According to him, the government will permit any individual or entity to set up charging stations.

Senior executive of APSECM explained about the vigorous awareness activities on electric vehicles such as “Go electric campaign” in coordination with NREDCAP to involve various kinds of stakeholders.

VC & MD of NREDCAP S Ramana Reddy said that the State government is also keen on promoting e-mobility in Andhra Pradesh. At present, there are 109 charging stations in the State and NREDCAP planned to install charging stations every 25 kms on state and national highways, and in every 3 x 3 km grid within cities. NREDCAP has identified 4,000 locations for the purpose, empanelled 10 charge point developers. Feasibility studies are in advanced stage, he added.