New rules for transfer of teachers issued in Vijayawada

The district-level officer will also act as the convenor of the collector-headed committee which shall undertake the exercise of the reapportionment of teachers.

Published: 11th June 2022 03:59 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Friday issued guidelines for re-apportionment of teaching staff of government, zilla parishad, municipal and mandal praja parishad schools in Andhra Pradesh, as part of the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020. 

As per the guidelines issued by Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, every district education officer shall prepare two statements with information regarding schools, students’ strength and the number of teachers required according to the guidelines. 

 The reports must be placed before the district level committees, which are chaired by district collectors and consist of joint collectors as vice-chairman and civic chiefs, APC Samagra Sikha project director, and district education officers as members. The district-level officer will also act as the convenor of the collector-headed committee which shall undertake the exercise of the reapportionment of teachers.

