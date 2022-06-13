STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation renews efforts for 'green city' tag

Published: 13th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to bring down pollution levels in the city, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has chalked out plans that include spending Rs 4 crore on plantation of 50,000 trees on 21 main road stretches.

As part of the action plan, top priority has been accorded to the beautification of canal bunds, erection of 20 fountains on main junctions and tree plantation on road dividers, which are being carried out under the supervision of special teams and expected to be completed by the end of June.

"Avenue plantation have been taken up on vacant spaces and office premises, according to VMC officials.  People from all ages should take part in events to highlight the need for city beautification," Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar said. 

Urban Greening Corporation, with the participation of public, has been instrumental in educating the youth on the practices to be followed to achieve the 'green city' tag as per the recommendations of the Pollution Control Board.

Mayor Bhagya Lakshmi said parks, including Rajiv Gandhi Park, Raghavaiah Park and Dr KL Rao Park are under renovation and will be made accessible to the public soon with walking tracks, open gyms and recreational equipment for children. 

